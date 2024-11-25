Difficult operation
Fire department had to break down door to burning house
Firefighters had to force their way into a burning house in Oberwaltersdorf, district of Baden. A large amount of junk in the unoccupied building was also hindering the firefighting efforts.
In the early hours of the morning, the fire department was alerted to a fire in Oberwaltersdorf. As initial reports indicated that it was a residential building, a major alarm was triggered and the firefighters from Trumau, Oeyenhausen and Ebreichsdorf were also deployed.
Access road and entrance blocked
However, the information that the building was unoccupied was already received on the way to the scene. As a result, the access road to the property and the entrance to the house were blocked - the emergency services had to break open doors and windows in order to reach the source of the fire.
Ground floor in flames
However, it was also difficult for the fire-fighting teams to get inside the house due to the countless items stored there. In addition, the entire rear area on the ground floor of the house was already fully engulfed in flames. And the flames were threatening to spread even further and had already jumped to the roof.
Investigation into the cause of the fire
98 firefighters were deployed. The external firefighters were able to leave at around 8 a.m., while the local firefighters continued to extinguish the fire throughout the morning. The police have already begun investigating the cause of the fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
