Autopsy result
Baby from Vienna clinic died from blunt force trauma
Three days have passed since the terrible tragedy at Vienna's Favoriten Hospital. Now the autopsy results of the almost ten-day-old baby, who was dumped in a garbage can near the hospital in freezing temperatures, are available ...
As already reported several times, little Melek was reported missing from the neonatology ward last Thursday.
Baby's body found in the garbage can
Search measures were immediately initiated by the police. Despite a meticulous and intensive search, the baby girl, who was only a few days old, could not be found at first. Then, on Friday morning, the heartbreaking discovery was made: the newborn baby was found dead in a garbage can.
The mother, a 30-year-old Austrian citizen, is considered an urgent suspect and was arrested shortly after the body was found by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office. "A forensic autopsy was ordered to clarify the cause of death and the identity of the female corpse", explained police spokeswoman Barbara Gass on Sunday.
"The preliminary results of the autopsy revealed that the cause of death was severe craniocerebral trauma caused by multiple blunt force trauma", said Gass. Originally, it was assumed that the child had exploded due to the low temperatures.
Mother taken to prison
The woman was questioned several times about the accusation and confessed. The woman was taken to a prison by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
