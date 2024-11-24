"Krone" commentary
When the muezzin calls in Cologne
The Cologne city council has now decided that the muezzin's call from the monumental Ditib mosque, which is permitted for two trial years, can be heard permanently. But only for five minutes and only on Fridays between noon and 3 pm.
ON THE ONE SIDE, the supporters of Muslim public address let us know that, in their opinion, this documents the freedom of religion that exists in Germany and the EU as a whole. "Religious diversity in Cologne can be lived without conflict," they say.
OTHERWISE, it must be countered that such religious diversity can by no means be lived without conflict elsewhere, for example in Turkey. Ditib, the organization that owns the large mosque in Cologne, is regarded as the extended arm of the Turkish religious authority. And in Turkey, which is still a candidate for EU membership, Hagia Sofia, one of the most noble churches in Christendom, was converted back into a mosque just a few years ago at the instigation of President Erdoğan. The ringing of Christian bells will certainly not be heard from its domes.
The muezzin's call in Cologne, but also the re-Islamization of Hagia Sophia, make it clear what the current relationship between the old West and the Islamic world is like: on the one hand, a decadent and secularized Europe that forgets its Christian values and, on the other, an offensive fundamentalist Islam.
