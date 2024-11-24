When the muezzin calls in Cologne

OTHERWISE, it must be countered that such religious diversity can by no means be lived without conflict elsewhere, for example in Turkey. Ditib, the organization that owns the large mosque in Cologne, is regarded as the extended arm of the Turkish religious authority. And in Turkey, which is still a candidate for EU membership, Hagia Sofia, one of the most noble churches in Christendom, was converted back into a mosque just a few years ago at the instigation of President Erdoğan. The ringing of Christian bells will certainly not be heard from its domes.