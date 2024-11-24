“Altach have been stalling us since Friday”

Displeasure for Stocker

SPG coach Klaus Stocker had little understanding for the cancellation. "It's incomprehensible to me. Altach have been holding out on us since Friday. It was already clear that we wouldn't be able to play in the stadium because the pitch heating wasn't switched on immediately. That's not fair to us and we've also complained about it to the ÖFB. We will now sit down with Tobias Thies and look for an alternative date, hopefully in the spring."