SPG coach furious:
“Altach have been stalling us since Friday”
The second Vorarlberg derby of the season in the Women's Bundesliga will not take place for the time being. Due to the fresh snow in the Cashpoint Arena, the clash with SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn scheduled for Sunday was canceled on Saturday evening after picking. "The 20 centimeters of snow in the stadium unfortunately make a game on Sunday impossible," regretted Altach sporting director Tobias Thies.
Even on the artificial turf, which is actually approved as an alternative pitch and would currently be playable, it is not possible to hold the match, Thies continued. "We are expecting 500 to 700 spectators for the game. In terms of safety, it would have been like playing Russian roulette on the artificial turf," says the Swiss, "the ÖFB also made that clear during the commissioning process."
New date open
There is still no fixed date for the supplement. While the association is insisting on the planned alternative dates in mid-December, the clubs would prefer to play on a date in February. "We would both be in favor of spring. According to Dornbirn chairman Werner Brunold, many of their players have already left for home in December, and the situation is not much different for us," says Thies.
Displeasure for Stocker
SPG coach Klaus Stocker had little understanding for the cancellation. "It's incomprehensible to me. Altach have been holding out on us since Friday. It was already clear that we wouldn't be able to play in the stadium because the pitch heating wasn't switched on immediately. That's not fair to us and we've also complained about it to the ÖFB. We will now sit down with Tobias Thies and look for an alternative date, hopefully in the spring."
