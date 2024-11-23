"When I was on the ground"
Horner talks about sex scandal and attacks Wolff
Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner has spoken bitterly about the consequences of the scandal surrounding alleged inappropriate behavior towards a female employee. Shortly before Max Verstappen's possible title win in Las Vegas, the Red Bull race director also added to the ongoing feud with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
"The thing that disappointed me most was seeing how far some people are prepared to go," Horner told the Daily Mail.
"When I was down, Toto Wolff attacked me. So did others. They tried everything for their own interests," emphasized the Briton. In an interview with the British tabloid, the 51-year-old revealed how he and his family experienced the affair, which led to internal investigations against Horner shortly before the start of the season. It felt "like a storm", said the former racing driver.
His wife, the former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, was at times only able to leave the house hidden under a coat and was followed by photographers. "Geri was absolutely outstanding and supported me enormously," Horner assured.
"The most difficult year of my life"
An employee had made serious allegations against Horner and also contacted the FIA. However, following an investigation by an independent lawyer, Horner was cleared of the allegations and allowed to remain in office as team principal. It was "the most difficult year of my life, both privately and professionally", said Horner.
With a view to rivals such as Wolff and McLaren managing director Zak Brown, Horner said: "Anything that can be used to unsettle the team will be used." However, the Red Bull team had shown unity in the midst of the scandal and had not allowed itself to be swayed. Verstappen could become world champion for the fourth time in a row at the third-to-last race of the season in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
