During a driven hunt

Hunter hit by shotgun ammunition in Feldbach

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 18:54

A 41-year-old man was injured by a shot during a small game hunt in Feldbach on Saturday. Another hunter had been shooting at an injured deer next to him and parts of the shotgun ammunition hit him.

The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Saturday in a wooded area near Höflach. A 69-year-old man from south-eastern Styria was taking part in a small game hunt there. Pheasants or hares, for example, are currently in high season for this type of hunt. As is usual during a driven hunt, the hunters lined up at the edge of a wooded area.

Suddenly, a sick roe deer appeared. According to the police, the 69-year-old wanted to "put the animal out of its misery" from a distance of around 20 meters. He pulled the trigger.

Shot hit hips, stomach and legs
The shot hit a 41-year-old young hunter in the area of his hip, upper abdomen and thigh. "He is said to have been barely visible in the sloping terrain despite wearing an orange warning hood," said the police.

The hunters provided first aid, the emergency services and an emergency doctor took the man to Feldbach Regional Hospital. The man received outpatient treatment there and was able to go home. The incident will have consequences for the shooter: When questioned, he is said to have been "contrite" and affirmed that he had complied with all safety regulations. 

The 69-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graz on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

