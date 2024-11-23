Lawyer surprised
Drug priest and accomplice released from custody
The 38-year-old priest who allegedly tried to produce methamphetamine for resale in the Lower Austrian forest district has been released from custody. The Polish man and his Iraqi accomplice (30) will nevertheless face a sentence next year.
Even lawyer Astrid Wagner was surprised by the latest developments in the case of Radoslaw P. The fact is that the clergyman who, according to the public prosecutor's office, set up a drug laboratory in his official apartment in Gmünd (Lower Austria) and produced large quantities of methamphetamine there, is now free again.
According to initial reports, the confessed 38-year-old was released after a new detention hearing on Friday. Wagner emphasizes: "The release shows that we will leave the church in the village during the trial. The expert opinion on the purity of the drugs is still missing. We are now waiting for the trial next year."
Priest relieved of duties
The case came to light last July, when a house search ordered by the Krems public prosecutor's office was carried out in the vicarage concerned. Among other things, drug precursors and laboratory equipment were discovered and seized.
The priest was "immediately relieved of his duties in the diocese of St. Pölten" and "prohibited from any pastoral activity in the diocese", according to a statement from the diocese of St. Pölten at the time. The man of God was a priest of the Archdiocese of Warsaw, which for its part held out the prospect of further steps following a court ruling.
Punishment probably certain, drug treatment also
P. is said to have reformed and wants to start a new life. "Of course he will get a sentence, but it will probably be limited due to his integrity. I've already arranged a place in therapy for him, maybe he'll write a book," concludes lawyer Wagner.
However, his flock will probably not be quite so pleased with the news. The door for a return to the Waldviertel is closed, according to the tenor from Lower Austria.
