Visit to the park of lights: the world becomes light as a feather

Fortunately, today the Hofgarten is open to everyone. A green oasis and recreational area that is worth a visit at any time of year. Now, before Christmas, the listed gardens have once again been transformed into a park of lights. When it gets dark over the mountains, the lights go on between botanical rarities, the pond and the romantic music pavilion. For the fifth time, the Hofgarten is hosting the imaginative visual worlds of Lumagica.