Lumagica
Visit to the park of lights: the world becomes light as a feather
Innsbruck's Hofgarten has once again been transformed into a romantic park of lights. Stroll between shimmering animals and a dancing globe. It makes your heart beat faster!
The Innsbruck Court Garden: Created in the 15th century, it was once reserved for imperial highnesses, princes and members of the court. Maria Theresa is said to have cooked here.
Fortunately, today the Hofgarten is open to everyone. A green oasis and recreational area that is worth a visit at any time of year. Now, before Christmas, the listed gardens have once again been transformed into a park of lights. When it gets dark over the mountains, the lights go on between botanical rarities, the pond and the romantic music pavilion. For the fifth time, the Hofgarten is hosting the imaginative visual worlds of Lumagica.
500 light motifs with lots of positive energy
The motto of this year's installations is "Peace, Love, Family". Peace, love and family togetherness are evoked between floating globes and singing flowers, Alpine flamingos and glittering marmots. A worthwhile tour that will amaze you and warm your soul. Around 500 light motifs that blend poetically into the historical ambience - Maria Theresa would certainly have liked it.
Economical thanks to modern LED technology
In addition to artistic aspirations, the inventors of Lumagica from the Tyrolean global company MK Illumination are also focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency. Thanks to the use of modern LED technology, the total electricity consumption over the opening period (52 days) amounts to around 14,000 kilowatt hours - as much as 15 street lamps need in a year.
Lumagica will be in the Hofgarten Innsbruck until February 2 (daily from 5 - 8.30 pm until January 15. From 16.1. Thu - Sun, 5 - 8.30 pm). Last admission daily at 7 pm. Info: www.lumagica.com/innsbruck
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.