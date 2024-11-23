Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lumagica

Visit to the park of lights: the world becomes light as a feather

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 18:00

Innsbruck's Hofgarten has once again been transformed into a romantic park of lights. Stroll between shimmering animals and a dancing globe. It makes your heart beat faster!

0 Kommentare

The Innsbruck Court Garden: Created in the 15th century, it was once reserved for imperial highnesses, princes and members of the court. Maria Theresa is said to have cooked here.

When it gets dark over the Tyrolean capital, the lights go on in the Hofgarten. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
When it gets dark over the Tyrolean capital, the lights go on in the Hofgarten.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Fortunately, today the Hofgarten is open to everyone. A green oasis and recreational area that is worth a visit at any time of year. Now, before Christmas, the listed gardens have once again been transformed into a park of lights. When it gets dark over the mountains, the lights go on between botanical rarities, the pond and the romantic music pavilion. For the fifth time, the Hofgarten is hosting the imaginative visual worlds of Lumagica.

There are around 500 motifs to marvel at. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
There are around 500 motifs to marvel at.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
As darkness falls, the fairytale aura unfolds. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
As darkness falls, the fairytale aura unfolds.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Numerous glittering animals fascinate not only children. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Numerous glittering animals fascinate not only children.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

500 light motifs with lots of positive energy
The motto of this year's installations is "Peace, Love, Family". Peace, love and family togetherness are evoked between floating globes and singing flowers, Alpine flamingos and glittering marmots. A worthwhile tour that will amaze you and warm your soul. Around 500 light motifs that blend poetically into the historical ambience - Maria Theresa would certainly have liked it.

One particularly imaginative motif: dancing balloons. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
One particularly imaginative motif: dancing balloons.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Willi and his mom were impressed by the flamingos in front of the Hofgarten pond. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Willi and his mom were impressed by the flamingos in front of the Hofgarten pond.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Cordial togetherness is one of the leitmotifs of this year's installation. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Cordial togetherness is one of the leitmotifs of this year's installation.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Economical thanks to modern LED technology
In addition to artistic aspirations, the inventors of Lumagica from the Tyrolean global company MK Illumination are also focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency. Thanks to the use of modern LED technology, the total electricity consumption over the opening period (52 days) amounts to around 14,000 kilowatt hours - as much as 15 street lamps need in a year.

Lumagica will be in the Hofgarten Innsbruck until February 2 (daily from 5 - 8.30 pm until January 15. From 16.1. Thu - Sun, 5 - 8.30 pm). Last admission daily at 7 pm. Info: www.lumagica.com/innsbruck

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claudia Thurner
Claudia Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf