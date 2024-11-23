Punch of the week
Andreas Babler as vice-chancellor of pain
Whatever the outcome of the coalition negotiations in the federal government, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is already our Vice-Chancellor of Pain. Why? You can read about it here...
It is well known that the energy crisis could be solved in one fell swoop with the hot air secreted by politicians - the blabla of self-appointed representatives of the people as the most effective alternative form of heating. Rarely has anyone admitted as quickly as Babler how uninteresting yesterday's chatter actually is.
Proven in an interview in the "Standard". The following question is asked: "During the election campaign, you said that you don't want to form a coalition with this ÖVP. How has the People's Party changed since then?" Babler's answer: "I said that during the election campaign. Now it's about responsibility." Meaning deciphered: Don't annoy me with yesterday's babble! Babler's election campaign promise - as weighty as a hummingbird feather.
The SPÖ leader would be following in the footsteps of his possible predecessor Werner Kogler. He, too, had once scolded the "turquoise snooty troupe", only to cuddle up to them with particular affection. Kogler's great luck: most of his bent truths were so well hidden behind the walls of his labyrinth of rhetoric that most Austrians had to ignore them.
Andreas Babler - our Punch and Judy of the week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
