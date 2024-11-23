"I am disappointed"
Rape? Conor McGregor found guilty
Conor McGregor has been found guilty in the rape trial. The civil court imposed a fine of 240,000 euros, and the MMA star announced in a statement that he would appeal against the verdict.
"I will appeal against today's decision. The judge's instruction and the modest award were for assault, not aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP considered. I am now with my family and focused on my future. Thank you to everyone around the world who has supported me," said McGregor.
Severe bruising
The now 36-year-old Irishman allegedly "brutally raped and abused" Nikita Hand, also known as Ni Laimhin, in a hotel room in December 2018, with the victim reporting severe bruising and post-traumatic stress disorder in court.
McGregor vehemently denies the accusations, claiming that he never forced Hand to do anything and that the two had consensual sex. The woman's lawyer, John Gordon, claims the opposite in court, saying that McGregor took out his frustration over his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov on his client.
"Had the feeling I had done something wrong"
She described terrible details of the night in question. The UFC pro put her in a chokehold and never let go. "I remember apologizing because I felt like I had done something wrong, and I wanted to reassure him that I wouldn't tell anyone so he wouldn't hurt me again," said Hand, who ultimately decided to go to court - and was vindicated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
