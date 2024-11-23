Farm in flames
Major fire keeps fire departments in Sölktal on their toes
A fire broke out on a farm in Sölk (Liezen district) on Saturday morning. 13 volunteer fire departments were deployed and are still busy extinguishing the fire. Two outbuildings burned down completely, but nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
It was shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning when witnesses saw the yard in flames. Shortly afterwards, almost 100 firefighters from 13 volunteer fire departments were alerted to the large-scale operation in St. Nikolei im Sölktal. Two outbuildings had caught fire.
Residents remained unharmed
The residents were in the house at the time, but were spared from the fire thanks to the rapid extinguishing operation. Although neither people nor animals were injured, their belongings burned to the ground. The stable building, which was used as a garage, also contained several vehicles that fell victim to the flames.
Fire not yet extinguished
The cause of the fire and the amount of damage are still unclear at the moment - the fire investigators from the Liezen district and the State Office of Criminal Investigation are in charge of the investigation. The fire departments are also still on site - the extinguishing work will probably continue throughout the day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.