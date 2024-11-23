Vorteilswelt
Farm in flames

Major fire keeps fire departments in Sölktal on their toes

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 12:34

A fire broke out on a farm in Sölk (Liezen district) on Saturday morning. 13 volunteer fire departments were deployed and are still busy extinguishing the fire. Two outbuildings burned down completely, but nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

0 Kommentare

It was shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning when witnesses saw the yard in flames. Shortly afterwards, almost 100 firefighters from 13 volunteer fire departments were alerted to the large-scale operation in St. Nikolei im Sölktal. Two outbuildings had caught fire.

The buildings burned down completely. (Bild: FF Gröbming – Winkl)
The buildings burned down completely.
(Bild: FF Gröbming – Winkl)

Residents remained unharmed
The residents were in the house at the time, but were spared from the fire thanks to the rapid extinguishing operation. Although neither people nor animals were injured, their belongings burned to the ground. The stable building, which was used as a garage, also contained several vehicles that fell victim to the flames.

Firefighters are still at the scene. (Bild: FF Gröbming – Winkl)
Firefighters are still at the scene.
(Bild: FF Gröbming – Winkl)

Fire not yet extinguished
The cause of the fire and the amount of damage are still unclear at the moment - the fire investigators from the Liezen district and the State Office of Criminal Investigation are in charge of the investigation. The fire departments are also still on site - the extinguishing work will probably continue throughout the day.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
