Manuel Feller: “It’s definitely not a crisis of form”

According to Manuel Feller, two retirements in the first two races of the season do not yet constitute a crisis of form. "I've received a lot of messages to that effect: We'll stick by you, you'll be fine," said Feller on Friday at a media appointment in Gurgl, somewhat amused and reassured: "My form is great. Don't worry, it's definitely not a form crisis. I feel extremely comfortable on the slalom skis."