Four leagues soon
Regional leagues
Austria's regional leagues are about to undergo a major change. From the 2026/27 season onwards, they will be played in four regions. For Salzburg, this would mean a duel with the best teams from Upper Austria.
For years, some regional league clubs have been annoyed about traveling too far and not being attractive enough. Now the third-highest division is to undergo a fundamental change. The regional league working group drew up a proposal for a reform at a meeting on Friday. According to initial information, the change is to take place in the 2026/27 season. In future, the third tier is to be played in four regions instead of the current three. The four champions will then be used to determine the two promoted teams to the second tier in accordance with the current decision of the ÖFB Executive Committee.
This would mean a return to the "Salzburg Regional League" for the Salzburg clubs: In the fall or early spring, matches will be played in the federal state. The top three clubs (although the exact number is still open) will qualify for a play-off, which will be played in the spring against the teams from Upper Austria. The other teams remain within Salzburg. The question of how the two promoted teams in the second-highest division will be determined from the four regional leagues is also still open.
Vorarlberg would accordingly form a league with Tyrol, Carinthia with Styria. The Regionalliga Ost (Vienna, Burgendland, Lower Austria) is to be continued in its existing form.
Detailed questions still need to be clarified; the final decision is the responsibility of the ÖFB Executive Committee.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.