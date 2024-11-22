Regional leagues

For years, some regional league clubs have been annoyed about traveling too far and not being attractive enough. Now the third-highest division is to undergo a fundamental change. The regional league working group drew up a proposal for a reform at a meeting on Friday. According to initial information, the change is to take place in the 2026/27 season. In future, the third tier is to be played in four regions instead of the current three. The four champions will then be used to determine the two promoted teams to the second tier in accordance with the current decision of the ÖFB Executive Committee.