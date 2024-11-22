Vorteilswelt
Four leagues soon

Regional leagues

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 19:32

Austria's regional leagues are about to undergo a major change. From the 2026/27 season onwards, they will be played in four regions. For Salzburg, this would mean a duel with the best teams from Upper Austria.

0 Kommentare

For years, some regional league clubs have been annoyed about traveling too far and not being attractive enough. Now the third-highest division is to undergo a fundamental change. The regional league working group drew up a proposal for a reform at a meeting on Friday. According to initial information, the change is to take place in the 2026/27 season. In future, the third tier is to be played in four regions instead of the current three. The four champions will then be used to determine the two promoted teams to the second tier in accordance with the current decision of the ÖFB Executive Committee.

This would mean a return to the "Salzburg Regional League" for the Salzburg clubs: In the fall or early spring, matches will be played in the federal state. The top three clubs (although the exact number is still open) will qualify for a play-off, which will be played in the spring against the teams from Upper Austria. The other teams remain within Salzburg. The question of how the two promoted teams in the second-highest division will be determined from the four regional leagues is also still open.

Vorarlberg would accordingly form a league with Tyrol, Carinthia with Styria. The Regionalliga Ost (Vienna, Burgendland, Lower Austria) is to be continued in its existing form.

Detailed questions still need to be clarified; the final decision is the responsibility of the ÖFB Executive Committee.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
