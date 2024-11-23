Getting into gear
Countries urge the “diligent negotiators” in Vienna
"Vienna is busy exploring and negotiating - so it's time for us federal states to make our position clear in various areas." With this smug quote, Upper Austrian Governor Thomas Stelzer, Chairman of the LH Conference, is putting pressure on the Zuckerl coalition: "We have to do our homework quickly and properly."
Next week, the provincial governors' conference will meet in Traunkirchen. The powerful provincial leaders will put their points of view clearly on the table there. "The situation is challenging in view of global developments, we need to get going. We cannot rely on others to solve our problems, we have to find our own approaches. Above all, to ensure that Austria remains an attractive location for business, work and innovation in the future," said Stelzer.
The distribution of competencies between the federal government and the provinces is just as much an issue as the allocation of funds to the provinces - for example in the area of renaturation regulations. Other topics at the conference will include the relaxation of the KIM Ordinance, which lays down strict rules for the granting of property loans, and the future of care.
Anger over poor communication between the federal and state governments
Most recently, it was the bad news regarding the revenue shares, which were sent to the provinces from Vienna very late - only at the end of the budget preparation process - that caused anger among the provincial governors. The provinces will receive 900 million euros less than planned. "This is an example of how communication can be improved," says Stelzer, who is hosting the provincial governors' conference in Traunkirchen.
There are plenty of points of conflict
The costs of renaturation are a major concern for the federal states. "Enormous costs are already incurred in the run-up to mapping and documentation. It needs to be clearly regulated that we states are not left to foot the bill," emphasizes Stelzer. "We are aware that the situation is very challenging in general and therefore also for the federal government. However, the main burden lies with the federal states, which is why we need clear structures and solutions," says Stelzer. The division of responsibilities between the federal government and the provinces is therefore an issue that is burning under the fingernails of the provincial governors. As is the strengthening of the federal states in the area of security: "The federal states must be more involved here," emphasizes the governor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
