Latest figures
Where unemployed immigrants live in Austria
Lower Austria and Burgenland are tightening their asylum policies. This will cause problems in Vienna, as the capital is already bearing the brunt. The "Krone" has the latest figures.
Lower Austria recently introduced the benefits-in-kind card for asylum seekers. "Transfers abroad and cash withdrawals are no longer possible," says Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ). Burgenland's Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has also attracted attention with statements on a tough asylum policy. The effect is likely to be limited for the time being. Asylum seekers cannot decide for themselves where they want to settle.
"Krone" has the latest figures
The situation is different for recognized refugees and those entitled to subsidiary protection. Many could then be drawn to Vienna. This will cause problems for the capital - Vienna is already bearing the brunt of Austria's refugee policy. The result: expenditure on minimum benefits is exploding. And current figures do not necessarily suggest that the majority of refugees will soon gain a foothold in the labor market. This is the result of an analysis published by "Krone".
Vienna provides 72 percent of minimum benefits
Although 69 percent of people with a migration background are employed, the largest proportion of unemployed immigrants or those in training live in Vienna (see chart above). Alarmingly, three out of four refugees who are unemployed or in training live in Vienna. The trend is rising.
This is no coincidence. Compared to other federal states, Vienna offers generous social benefits and training opportunities. This is increasingly becoming a burden. In second place in the ranking: Styria with 6.1 percent, followed by Upper Austria with 6 percent (see chart).
Many are involved in training courses
The integration of refugees into the labor market is also proceeding slowly. Many are parked in AMS training courses. And even the AMS Vienna is increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer number of refugees, as rumored behind closed doors. For example, only 48% of employable people from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq in Austria are in work - women much less frequently than men. In 2023, a total of 86,400 people entitled to asylum or subsidiary protection received minimum benefits or social assistance, almost three quarters (72.3%) of whom also lived in Vienna.
Some groups clearly overrepresented
Dependence is particularly high among Syrian and Somali nationals, over 70 percent of whom are dependent on social assistance. These figures are an indictment of poverty and a huge burden on the budget. Vienna bears more than 72 percent of the national costs of minimum security.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.