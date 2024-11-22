Where unemployed immigrants live in Austria

Many are involved in training courses

The integration of refugees into the labor market is also proceeding slowly. Many are parked in AMS training courses. And even the AMS Vienna is increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer number of refugees, as rumored behind closed doors. For example, only 48% of employable people from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq in Austria are in work - women much less frequently than men. In 2023, a total of 86,400 people entitled to asylum or subsidiary protection received minimum benefits or social assistance, almost three quarters (72.3%) of whom also lived in Vienna.