“I’m itching to get back on the pitch”

After a period of weakness, German Bundesliga club Union Berlin and the coaching team led by Swiss head coach Urs Fischer and his Salzburg "co-coach" Markus Hoffmann agreed to end their collaboration in November 2023. One year later, the duo are still "unemployed". But consciously. "I'm doing very well. I've been able to do everything in the last few months that I couldn't do for 13 years. I've often been up the mountain with my wife, met lots of friends and watched my son play soccer," says Hoffmann, who lives with his family in Henndorf.