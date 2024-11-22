Dejan Stojanovic wants consistency until the final whistle

If soccer matches only lasted 80 minutes, SCR Altach would now have 16 points to their name and be just one point behind sixth place. "The goals we conceded late on really hurt us. We weren't consistent enough in the final phases and gave away so many points," said keeper Dejan Stojanovic, still annoyed almost two weeks after the 2-1 defeat to LASK, "we have to work consistently and with concentration right up to the final whistle."