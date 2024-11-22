Vorteilswelt
Altach goalie

Dejan Stojanovic wants consistency until the final whistle

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 17:55

Altach goalkeeper Stojanovic demands more concentration from his team. Because towards the end of the previous games in the Bundesliga, things often got dicey for the Rheindörfler. 

If soccer matches only lasted 80 minutes, SCR Altach would now have 16 points to their name and be just one point behind sixth place. "The goals we conceded late on really hurt us. We weren't consistent enough in the final phases and gave away so many points," said keeper Dejan Stojanovic, still annoyed almost two weeks after the 2-1 defeat to LASK, "we have to work consistently and with concentration right up to the final whistle."

Stojanovic himself exemplifies this: In training, in the game. No other Altach player can currently hold a candle to the keeper. "I try to support my team as much as possible, but I have no influence on the strikers, they are too far away from me," says the 31-year-old. Things are going modestly in sporting terms, but Stojanovic is on cloud nine in his private life.

"Undisturbed" time
A few weeks ago, he became a father for the second time. Despite this, he still gets the sleep time at home that he needs as a professional: "My wife takes care of that," says "Deki". But he appreciates the away trips, like the one that takes Altach to Wolfsberg today: "I'm completely undisturbed in the hotels at night, I really enjoy that then."

