"Not like this!"
Brave Styrian pursues brazen fuel fraudster
A Slovenian man filled up his BMW in St. Stefan ob Stainz and then sped off - without paying the bill. The courageous junior boss (24) drove after him as far as Feldbach and called the police. They finally caught the 22-year-old.
The petrol station in St. Stefan ob Stainz has been one of the cheapest in the region for years - "and although we try to keep prices as low as possible, people still steal from us!"
Milan Tschuchnigg-Nagy is audibly annoyed when he tells the "Krone" about his experience on Thursday morning. "It was around 8 a.m. when a driver stopped at our service station. My mother filled up his gray BMW, but when it came to paying, he suddenly accelerated. She just shouted 'Stop, stop'."
Alerted by the loud shouts, the 24-year-old got into his car, which was parked in the direction of travel, and took off in pursuit. "The man accelerated at full speed and sped off in the direction of St. Stefan, past a school, which is particularly critical at this time of year. His wild driving maneuvers put several people in danger."
Tschuchnigg-Nagy refused to be shaken off and phoned the police in the meantime. "I then joined the highway in Lieboch and saw the gray car again a little later near Seiersberg."
His wild driving maneuvers put several people in danger.
Der couragierte Steirer Milan Tschuchnigg-Nagy
The chase took the courageous man from western Styria as far as Feldbach, where he informed the local police station. There, officers were finally able to arrest the fuel fraudster (a 21-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat). However, the junior boss was annoyed: "Several times during the pursuit, police officers told me on the phone that another police station was responsible and that I should call them. That's a loophole in the law!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.