Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Not like this!"

Brave Styrian pursues brazen fuel fraudster

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 16:02

A Slovenian man filled up his BMW in St. Stefan ob Stainz and then sped off - without paying the bill. The courageous junior boss (24) drove after him as far as Feldbach and called the police. They finally caught the 22-year-old.

0 Kommentare

The petrol station in St. Stefan ob Stainz has been one of the cheapest in the region for years - "and although we try to keep prices as low as possible, people still steal from us!"

Milan Tschuchnigg-Nagy is audibly annoyed when he tells the "Krone" about his experience on Thursday morning. "It was around 8 a.m. when a driver stopped at our service station. My mother filled up his gray BMW, but when it came to paying, he suddenly accelerated. She just shouted 'Stop, stop'."

The petrol station in St. Stefan ob Stainz (Bild: Tschnuchnigg)
The petrol station in St. Stefan ob Stainz
(Bild: Tschnuchnigg)

Alerted by the loud shouts, the 24-year-old got into his car, which was parked in the direction of travel, and took off in pursuit. "The man accelerated at full speed and sped off in the direction of St. Stefan, past a school, which is particularly critical at this time of year. His wild driving maneuvers put several people in danger."

Tschuchnigg-Nagy refused to be shaken off and phoned the police in the meantime. "I then joined the highway in Lieboch and saw the gray car again a little later near Seiersberg."

Zitat Icon

His wild driving maneuvers put several people in danger.

Der couragierte Steirer Milan Tschuchnigg-Nagy

The chase took the courageous man from western Styria as far as Feldbach, where he informed the local police station. There, officers were finally able to arrest the fuel fraudster (a 21-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat). However, the junior boss was annoyed: "Several times during the pursuit, police officers told me on the phone that another police station was responsible and that I should call them. That's a loophole in the law!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf