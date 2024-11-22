13-year-old girl abused on vacation plane

"His hand was under the vest"

On August 29, 2023, the accused and the then 13-year-old sat next to each other on the plane from Vienna-Schwechat to Bulgaria. When the victim had fallen asleep, he reached under her vest, which she had spread out on her lap, and touched her thighs and private parts. "His hand was under the vest so that nobody could see", the girl said in her interrogation.