Arrested after landing
13-year-old girl abused on vacation plane
What was planned as a nice family vacation ended in a nightmare on the outbound flight. The person sitting next to a 13-year-old waited until the girl was asleep and then abused her on the plane. In court in Vienna, he now admits this without saying a word.
"At first I thought I was dreaming for a moment" - the 60-year-old man in Vienna's regional court doesn't look at the screen on which a girl's statement is being played. He covers his face with his hand and stares at the floor as she continues: "I was fast asleep. Suddenly I felt a touch."
"His hand was under the vest"
On August 29, 2023, the accused and the then 13-year-old sat next to each other on the plane from Vienna-Schwechat to Bulgaria. When the victim had fallen asleep, he reached under her vest, which she had spread out on her lap, and touched her thighs and private parts. "His hand was under the vest so that nobody could see", the girl said in her interrogation.
13-year-old had to go to a psychiatric ward
Direct witness to the crime: the 10-year-old stepsister, who was sitting in the same row on the plane. "She was asleep. I saw the man attacking her," she said before the jury. "She then jumped up and cried." The parents even had to take the girl to a psychiatric clinic a few days later.
The 60-year-old electrician was arrested immediately after landing in Bulgaria and spent 12 days in prison before his trial. At his trial for sexual abuse of minors in Vienna, he is taciturn: "I deeply regret it," are his only words as he lounges in the prosecution chair.
Slip of paper with hotel and telephone number
Particularly brazen: While still on the vacation plane, the accused slipped the 13-year-old a note. It contained the name of his hotel and his telephone number. "Whatever possessed you at that age is hard to understand," criticized Judge Andreas Böhm.
Because the 60-year-old has no criminal record and has confessed, as well as paying the victim 3,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering, he gets off with 15 months' conditional imprisonment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
