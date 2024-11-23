LIVE from 10.30 am: Who will win the Gurgl Slalom?

Liensberger as a "driving force"

Roland Assinger is counting heavily on her again. "Her success gives her confidence. We can expect even more from her in the future," said the ÖSV head coach. Liensberger is probably not quite ready to "tweak" Shiffrin on a regular basis. However, Assinger believes the Vorarlberg native is capable of "pulling on the skirt of the US dominator". "It's important to have a driving force. We'll hang on with the other athletes, there's not much missing."