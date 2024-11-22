Anna Strigl
Netflix hottie is now shaking up “Dancing Stars”
She is sure to be a breath of fresh air in the ORF ballroom: Netflix hottie Anna Strigl. The ex-girlfriend of "Bachelorette" Stella Stegman is one of ten celebrities who will be taking part in "Dancing Stars" next year.
"Grandma will be very happy - she's a dance instructor for a senior dance group and a big 'Dancing Stars' fan," laughs Anna Strigl about her participation in "Dancing Stars".
Ballet lessons to prepare?
Although her fans have recently been able to watch her on Instagram to see how well she is already doing in pirouettes in ballet lessons, the lively Tyrolean prefers to remain modest at the moment. "My dance experience isn't that great," she smiles.
She has "attended a few courses for my A-level ball", Strigl continued, but at the same time promises: "But I have good basic athleticism and a lot of fighting spirit, even if I'm perhaps not as experienced in dancing as some others."
She is all the more looking forward to "the challenge of showing what's possible, even though you might not be that good at it yet. And of course the outfits," says Strigl.
Netflix hottie with boyfriend in the ballroom?
Anna Strigl, who has been the talk of the town since her participation in the Netflix show "Too Hot To Handle", will provide plenty of entertainment. This is proven not least by the funny clips that the Tyrolean with the long mane shares with her fans on Instagram.
And Strigl might also reveal a private detail or two on "Dancing Stars". After all, the influencer, who met her now ex-girlfriend Stella Stegmann - who in turn became the first bisexual "Bachelorette" this year - on the "hot" Netflix show, has recently fallen in love again ...
