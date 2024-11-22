Never seen before!
Honda shows V3 engine with supercharger for motorcycles
What Honda has pulled out of its sleeve at the EICMA in Milan is quite something: The shimmering silver-red engine is unlike anything ever seen before in a motorcycle: a V3 engine with an electric supercharger.
Many people initially thought they had misheard or misread, because cylinders in a V arrangement are usually the same number, i.e. V2, V4 or V6. But in fact, a V3 engine already exists in the history of the world's largest engine manufacturer (see below). Just not supercharged.
It is the very first electric supercharger for motorcycles. A classic supercharger already exists, see Kawasaki. The advantage of the electric version is that the compressed intake air can be controlled independently of the engine speed, so that a consistently high torque can be provided at low and medium engine speeds without having to deal with a delay or sudden power development.
With its cylinder arrangement, the liquid-cooled unit promises smooth running and a slim design with efficient mass centralization. Intercooling is not necessary. This means that very powerful engines can be accommodated in a very space-saving manner.
Two parallel cylinders are inclined forwards in the concept, with the third cylinder pointing backwards at an angle of 75 degrees. Honda is not officially revealing any more details. "Motorrad" claims to have learned of 900 cc displacement.
First Honda V3 in the eighties
Honda had already used a V3 engine in a motorcycle in 1985. Inspired by a post-war DKW motorcycle, the Japanese company developed the NS 500, with which "Fast Freddie" Spencer won the 500cc World Championship in 1983.
Honda then offered the NS400R for normal customers. The two-stroke engine produced 72 hp, which corresponded to a remarkably high liter output of 186 hp by the standards of the time. Only a few examples of the lightweight racer were sold. Today, the two-stroke V3 is a collector's item for which five-figure euro sums are usually called up.
