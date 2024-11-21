FPÖ mobilized again in the finale with Kickl’s help

Kunasek is looking forward to talks after the election

In Styria, the FPÖ will have to start working on Monday. Election Sunday will be exciting, but Tuesday will be even more exciting. As the winner of the election, he will invite the other party leaders and he is curious to see "who will be at the door". There is a lot to do in Styria, says Kunasek and mentions the well-known election campaign topics of healthcare - with the planned Liezen flagship hospital being stopped as a coalition condition - economic policy, transport policy (keyword: motorists' party) and integration.