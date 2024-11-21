One year after the scandal
Teacher defends himself against charges after Cup scandal
Five Styrians, including a teacher, have been targeted by the Graz public prosecutor's office following the riots at the Graz Cup derby a year ago. The "Krone" contacted the teacher's lawyer. He rejects the accusations against his client.
It was an evening of scandal, on November 2, 2023, when Sturm and GAK fans engaged in a match of violence that overshadowed the sporting cup game. Among other things, masked Sturm supporters, some armed with iron bars, are said to have attacked and looted a mobile GAK fan store in the stadium. Red youth players were selling their wares there.
Now, a year later, the indictment from the Graz public prosecutor's office is complete, but not yet legally binding, as spokesman Christian Kroschl confirms a report in the "Kleine Zeitung" newspaper. "Serious joint violence" is the offense they are charged with. One of the defendants is also accused of assault and theft.
"That was a stupid knee-jerk reaction"
The accused include not only a student, but also a young teacher who, according to the indictment, climbed over a fence after the store robbery, fell into the stadium ditch and injured himself in the process. When asked by the "Krone" newspaper, his lawyer said: "Yes, my client climbed over the fence, it was a stupid short-circuit action. But he has absolutely nothing to do with the robbery, he is innocent!" He has no intention of robbing or injuring anyone.
The defense lawyer also criticized the long duration of the proceedings: "My client is no longer a teacher, his contract was not renewed. As a young teacher, he did not reapply to the Directorate of Education. The proceedings have taken an unreasonable amount of time. His livelihood has been destroyed as a result."
Not only that, the lawyer also criticized the lack of security precautions at the soccer match itself: "There was virtually no security at all! There were neither chains of stewards nor any other barriers." He is convinced: "If there had been, a lot of things wouldn't have happened!"
