Crazy! Coach brought in in the morning and fired in the evening

But first things first - on Tuesday morning, the club's coach was still Carmine Parlato. However, after Piacenza's 1-0 defeat at San Marino at the weekend and only three points gained in the last six league games, president Marco Polenghi decided to make a change: he threw out Parlato, who had only been in charge since October 7, and presented Simone Bentivoglio as his successor as coach.