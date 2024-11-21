Maddening
Crazy! Coach brought in in the morning and fired in the evening
Piacenza Calcio used to be a decent Serie A club, where even former stars such as Giuseppe Signori, Filippo Inzaghi and Alberto Gilardino laced up their soccer boots - now the northern Italians can only be found in the fourth-tier Serie D, where they have recently made a fool of themselves with an almost unbelievable coaching farce! Piacenza Calcio used up three (!) head coaches in a single day ...
But first things first - on Tuesday morning, the club's coach was still Carmine Parlato. However, after Piacenza's 1-0 defeat at San Marino at the weekend and only three points gained in the last six league games, president Marco Polenghi decided to make a change: he threw out Parlato, who had only been in charge since October 7, and presented Simone Bentivoglio as his successor as coach.
President bowed to the fans
The 39-year-old Bentivoglio immediately led a training session with the team, which is currently in 11th place in Serie D - but was fired again that evening. And why? Because the organized Piacenza fan scene came out in fierce protest against the new coach, threatened to boycott the club's matches - and the president caved in to the fans ...
No-go for the Piacenza fans
Of course, Bentivoglio's rejection is no coincidence - he was involved in a major betting scandal as a player in 2011 and was banned for 13 months. A man with such a past is obviously a no-go for the Piacenza fans.
Posse finally perfect
President Polenghi therefore had to look for a new coach again that evening: And - to make the farce finally perfect - conjured the predecessor of Parlato, who was fired in the morning, out of the hat, Stefano Rossini, who was fired on October 7 despite a record of two wins, two draws and only one defeat ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
