"Now they know"
Funny faux pas! Eberl reveals Bayern secret
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl let slip at a press conference on Thursday and revealed a little Bayern secret. However, it wasn't about a contract extension or a transfer, but about a test match in January.
Bayern's plans for the upcoming Bundesliga winter break were the topic of discussion when sporting director Eberl suddenly let slip. At first, everything went according to plan. "We won't be doing a training camp because time is simply too short for us. We want to save travel time, rather invest it in training time, rather in an extra day of vacation," said the 51-year-old, explaining the club's motives.
This was primarily a decision made by coach Vincent Kompany and his staff, continued Eberl, and then came the small oversight: "We have scheduled two test matches: against Fürth and against Salzburg. After a brief moment of confusion, Eberl realized: So far, the record champions have only announced the test match against Salzburg.
The cat is out of the bag
The sporting director turned to press spokesman Dieter Nickles and asked: "Haven't we announced Fürth yet?". Nickles replied dryly: "Yes, now". Eberl smiled away the faux pas and explained: "Yes, now, okay. I let something slip. The contracts probably haven't even been signed yet."
Now that the cat was out of the bag anyway, Eberl was finally able to reveal a few details. The match against Fürth, like the one against Salzburg, will take place on January 6 and is primarily intended for Bayern's young and supplementary players.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
