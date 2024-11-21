Serious accusations
SPÖ rebel: “Let Babler sue me with pleasure”
Communications consultant and SPÖ party rebel Rudi Fußi is currently trying to collect at least 14,000 signatures from SPÖ members in order to become the new head of the SPÖ instead of Andreas Babler in a subsequent vote. In an interview on krone.tv (see video above), he is now making serious accusations against the SPÖ federal chairman.
Fußi is severely disappointed in Babler: "Unfortunately, and I have to confess this, there is hardly anyone in my life in whom I have personally been as disappointed as in Andreas Babler. I thought he was someone who really was a hacker. The truth is, he's hardly ever been to a workbench in his life. I know that now because so many people call me. It's all just staged."
According to his own statement, the SPÖ rebel also receives many tips from Traiskirchen about the behavior of Babler's deputy mayor there, who is also the chairman of the Triestingtal water supply association. This association also owns a hunting ground.
Own hunting case
Fußi recently demanded clarification from Babler in a post on X (see post below). Specifically, he asked whether the SPÖ leader really no longer knew what he had shot in the hunting ground and whether there had only been one single deer shot 15 years ago. Fußi made the accusations against Babler after the Tyrolean ex-SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer stumbled across the hunting scandal with René Benko.
Fußi also demanded clarification from Babler as to whether he would otherwise not have shot a single stag and whether he would stick to the fact that he had not been stalking there in recent years as a public official.
According to Fußi, he is repeatedly contacted by angry citizens from Traiskirchen who claim the exact opposite. There is also evidence of this. "I keep getting angry citizens who say that they see him there all the time," emphasized Fußi.
Did Babler use building yard employees for private purposes?
According to Fußi, the water pipe in Traiskirchen was only running at half pressure. According to the fire department, fires could therefore no longer be extinguished properly. According to Fußi, Babler had also forgotten to impose sewer and water charges in the past. And on top of that, there are indications that Babler used building yard employees for private purposes. Fußi: "This is all being investigated thoroughly. I'm happy to let him sue me for it."
"SPÖ in steep decline since Kreisky"
According to Fußi, the red leadership is holding the SPÖ hostage. "If you look at Andreas Babler, the federal leadership, but unfortunately also many in the Vienna SPÖ and in the trade unions: They have long forgotten what the task of politics is. Namely to serve the Republic. All of us, the common good. What is best for us all, what will move the country forward? But they prefer to serve the parties or themselves." According to Fußi, this is the reason why the SPÖ has been in a steep decline since Bruno Kreisky.
"Our country is heading for the wall"
Down from 700,000 members to 140,000 with an average age of 66. Fußi: "We have completely lost the youth. Babler has broken his word. He said he would get the FPÖ voters back. He was able to convince a few Greens from Vienna's seventh district. But he didn't get anyone from the FPÖ. And then he didn't even have the decency to resign on election night. No, the entire party headquarters of the ÖVP and SPÖ clapped their hands, even though both parties finished with the worst result in our country. And that's when I decided to run. Because our country is really heading for the wall if we let these people continue to run the country."
Corrupt, incompetent or unprofessional
His credo is republic before party and before person. It doesn't matter which party it is: "If someone is wasting taxpayers' money, is corrupt, incompetent or unprofessional, we are also in my own party. People deserve proper politics. It's no wonder that more and more people are voting for the FPÖ when you make such wrong policies."
Corrupt systems and freeloading
But the Vienna SPÖ also gets its fair share of criticism: "Wherever a party has been in power for decades and there is no natural exchange, the systems become corrupt and tend towards freeloading. And we see that in the Vienna City Council. We see that in the provincial government of Lower Austria. In the Tyrolean provincial government. You see it everywhere. This must be broken up for the good of the Republic."
He would renegotiate the government program that Babler is currently negotiating with the ÖVP and NEOS. Or go into new elections: "I say what I will do. And I will do what I have said."
He has developed a strict anti-corruption program and is also planning a massive tax reform: someone who earns 2500 euros gross should in future receive 2250 euros net. This enormous net increase would be financed by the abolition of all subsidies.
All other ideas and the current status of his signature campaign, which will be supplemented by a four-page supplement in the Kronen Zeitung in December, can be seen in the video above.
