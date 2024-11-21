SPÖ rebel: “Let Babler sue me with pleasure”

"Our country is heading for the wall"

Down from 700,000 members to 140,000 with an average age of 66. Fußi: "We have completely lost the youth. Babler has broken his word. He said he would get the FPÖ voters back. He was able to convince a few Greens from Vienna's seventh district. But he didn't get anyone from the FPÖ. And then he didn't even have the decency to resign on election night. No, the entire party headquarters of the ÖVP and SPÖ clapped their hands, even though both parties finished with the worst result in our country. And that's when I decided to run. Because our country is really heading for the wall if we let these people continue to run the country."