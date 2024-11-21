Retaining staff with special contracts

The minister wants to use special contracts to encourage military air traffic controllers to stay. According to the army, their departure to the better-paying Austro Control is responsible for the fact that the Eurofighters were unable to fly last weekend, as first reported by the "Krone". According to Tanner, air traffic controllers in the civilian sector earn two and a half times as much and only have to work 32 hours a week. In the army, however, they work up to 77 hours overtime per month.