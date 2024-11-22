The most beautiful of the Schuttannen mountains

The cuckoo flower is a striking and interesting wildflower of the cuckoo flower genus. The plant is easily recognized by its deeply incised, pink petals, which are reminiscent of fringes. It prefers to grow on damp meadows, moors, in ditches and on the banks of streams. It climbs to altitudes of up to 2000 meters. The flowering period lasts from May to October, and even longer in favorable locations. Most plant specimens flower in pink, but white specimens also occur. Due to the deep calyx, only long-trunked insects such as butterflies and some bee species are able to pollinate. Self-pollination is also possible. The cuckoo flower gets its name from the nests of foam cicadas often found in the leaf axils in spring. These are popularly known as cuckoo's spit. In addition, its first flowering in May was associated with the call of the cuckoo. The name part "Lichtnelke" is derived from the Old High German "licht" for shining or bright. Due to the drainage of wetlands and intensive agricultural use, the cuckoo flower has become rarer.