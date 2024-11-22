Most beautiful hiking routes
The most beautiful of the Schuttannen mountains
The highest peak of these mountains rises up on the border between Dornbirn and Hohenems. It bears various names.
The highest peak of the Schuttannenberge is 1532 meters above sea level. The naming of the mountain is unusually inconsistent. In Austria's first complete land register (Franziszeisches Kataster), the summit is not even marked and the name "Schöner Mann" refers to a point at the western end of the ridge with a striking rock formation. It was not until the beginning of the 20th century that the peak in question appeared on the map, albeit only with a height indication and without a name. From 1961, the mountain peak is referred to as "Schöner Mann", although the current edition of the Austrian map names the peak "Wendkopf" and places the name "Schöner Mann" roughly where it was on the maps before 1961 - without marking a specific point.
Tips and info
Type: leisurely summit tour
Duration: around three hours
Starting point: Schuttannen hiking parking lot
Equipment: hiking boots with good tread soles, daypack with drink and snack, clothing suitable for the weather
Refreshment stops: Gasthaus Skiheim: Fri from 12 noon, Sat and Sun from 9 am (the Skiheim is around ten minutes from the hiking parking lot), Berggasthof Schuttannen (open again from 29 November)
Public transport: Bus route 175 from Hohenems railroad station Note: the hiking parking lot is subject to a charge
The hiking map published by the town of Dornbirn refers to the summit as "Wängkopf" and uses the name "Schöner Mann" for a secondary summit at 1522 meters above sea level. Other hiking maps, including those published by the Alpine Club, explicitly refer to the main summit as "Schöner Mann". In any case, it is a name that has always been associated with the mountain and was used alternately for the summit, for the rock formation at the western end and for a secondary summit. The exact origin of the name is not known. It could, for example, come from the distinctive shape of the summit, which from certain perspectives is reminiscent of the silhouette of a standing man. Perhaps local legends and myths also played a role in the naming of the peak or it may have its roots in a family name - it will probably remain a mystery.
The "Schönermannalpe" is located on the southern slope of the mountain. This was originally farmed by the Walser people from the Ebnitertal valley. The name "Schönenmann" was first mentioned in a document in 1570. Regardless of what you personally prefer to call the mountain and its side peak, it is definitely a worthwhile hiking destination. From Hohenems, you can either take the bus or drive to the Schuttannen hiking parking lot. From there, follow the signs in the direction of "Schönermannalpe". The first section leads along a goods road to the small lift facility. There you have the option of shortening the route slightly via a meadow path and climbing quite steeply uphill. But be careful: you shouldn't follow the path for too long, otherwise you will miss the turn-off to the "Schönermannalpe".
Half of the mountain is circumnavigated on the summit tour
Now you hike for a while in the shadow of the striking mountain, where the frost of the previous night has already persisted throughout the day. You follow a forest road again, which continues to climb gently through a series of fir and spruce trees. In this way, you circle half of the mountain and finally emerge from the rows of trees on its sunny side. You soon pass an alpine building. A few hundred meters further on, a narrow, unmarked meadow path branches off from the forest/goods road. Follow this if you want to reach the summit.
Cuckoo flower
The cuckoo flower is a striking and interesting wildflower of the cuckoo flower genus. The plant is easily recognized by its deeply incised, pink petals, which are reminiscent of fringes. It prefers to grow on damp meadows, moors, in ditches and on the banks of streams. It climbs to altitudes of up to 2000 meters. The flowering period lasts from May to October, and even longer in favorable locations. Most plant specimens flower in pink, but white specimens also occur. Due to the deep calyx, only long-trunked insects such as butterflies and some bee species are able to pollinate. Self-pollination is also possible. The cuckoo flower gets its name from the nests of foam cicadas often found in the leaf axils in spring. These are popularly known as cuckoo's spit. In addition, its first flowering in May was associated with the call of the cuckoo. The name part "Lichtnelke" is derived from the Old High German "licht" for shining or bright. Due to the drainage of wetlands and intensive agricultural use, the cuckoo flower has become rarer.
The path eventually winds its way uphill over hill and dale through a small section of forest and ends directly below the summit cross (which incidentally bears the name "Wängkopf"). The view from there is extensive, with the Schwarzenberg, the Bocksberg and the Staufenspitze in direct view. After a short rest, follow the path that leads downhill again on the left side of the summit cross and you will finally reach the gravel road again. Before you make your way home, it's worth stopping off at the small "Skiheim" inn. The parlor is rustic, the food hearty and on cold days the tiled stove is heated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
