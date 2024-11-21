Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What counts in life

“Still being able to laugh at the age of 100 …”

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 14:50

What is the key to a long life? Daniel Pleunik (25), a qualified nurse from Jennersdorf, explores this question. He will talk about the life wisdom of 20 centenarians today at 7 pm in the Arche in Jennersdorf.

0 Kommentare

A happy marriage, unclouded optimism despite difficult times, zero alcohol or yoga - the spectrum of "tricks" for living to a very old age is broad. Daniel Pleunik has so far interviewed 20 centenarians from all over Austria.

Lack of knowledge from stories 
"Nowadays there is often a lack of knowledge, and not educational knowledge from textbooks, but living knowledge from stories. It is precisely these very personal first-hand stories from contemporary witnesses with sometimes harrowing war experiences that I try to record for posterity," says the qualified healthcare and nursing professional, explaining the motivation for his work outside of his profession.

The 25-year-old will provide insights during his lecture "Wisdom from centenarians" today, Thursday, at 7 pm in the Arche on Hauptplatz 2 in Jennersdorf, right next to the church. The occasion for this was a visit by Daniel Pleunik and town priest Franz Brei to Anna Herbst (101) and Karoline Novosel (100) in the Mother Teresa House under the motto "Still able to laugh at 100 ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf