What counts in life
“Still being able to laugh at the age of 100 …”
What is the key to a long life? Daniel Pleunik (25), a qualified nurse from Jennersdorf, explores this question. He will talk about the life wisdom of 20 centenarians today at 7 pm in the Arche in Jennersdorf.
A happy marriage, unclouded optimism despite difficult times, zero alcohol or yoga - the spectrum of "tricks" for living to a very old age is broad. Daniel Pleunik has so far interviewed 20 centenarians from all over Austria.
Lack of knowledge from stories
"Nowadays there is often a lack of knowledge, and not educational knowledge from textbooks, but living knowledge from stories. It is precisely these very personal first-hand stories from contemporary witnesses with sometimes harrowing war experiences that I try to record for posterity," says the qualified healthcare and nursing professional, explaining the motivation for his work outside of his profession.
The 25-year-old will provide insights during his lecture "Wisdom from centenarians" today, Thursday, at 7 pm in the Arche on Hauptplatz 2 in Jennersdorf, right next to the church. The occasion for this was a visit by Daniel Pleunik and town priest Franz Brei to Anna Herbst (101) and Karoline Novosel (100) in the Mother Teresa House under the motto "Still able to laugh at 100 ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.