Special method
Hip problems: The crutches are gone after just one operation
A surgeon at Krems University Hospital has developed a method that means patients with hip problems only have to go under the knife once. Because now there are two new hips with just one operation!
The hip operations performed on Ingrid Hölzl from Marchbach in the Kleine Erlauftal and other grateful patients at Krems University Hospital were only a few weeks ago. The patients, who had actually just undergone surgery, strut around without any annoying crutches. "I was able to put them aside after just two weeks," says Andreas Mayerhofer from Tulln.
Walking without aids
These and other patients who have undergone surgery show Dietmar Dammerer, the head of the clinical department for orthopaedics and traumatology, how well they can already walk without aids. The "miracle healer", in turn, is very satisfied with the results of the operation and therapy, which have one special feature.
Gentle implantation
"In my patients, both hip joints were replaced with artificial joints in just one anesthetic. The minimally invasive surgical technique has made the implantation of an artificial joint replacement gentler overall," assures the doctor. The advantage: thanks to the surgical procedure he has perfected, soft tissue can remain largely untouched. In addition, muscles are no longer severed, but instead the hip joints are penetrated through a natural gap in this tissue. What's more, the further development of modern prosthesis implant designs means that they can be inserted more gently into the bone - including longer durability. "According to current registry data and research results, these artificial walking aids last up to 30 years or even longer," explains the top surgeon from Krems with satisfaction
There is a great need for double hip prosthesis implants, as signs of wear and tear often occur in both joints. We operate all in one!
Dr. Dietmar Dammerer, Spitzenchirurg in Krems
Bild: Crepaz Franz/Franz Crepaz
Requirements necessary
Dammerer does, however, restrict the procedure: "The operation is not suitable for all patients. Patients must have a certain level of fitness and be willing to adhere to the behavioral recommendations after surgery." They must also be suitable for anesthesia.
Well-coordinated therapy concept
His fundamentally positive diagnosis and message to many hip sufferers: 'Thanks to our good and coordinated therapy concept with anaesthesia, physiotherapy, inpatient care and my well-coordinated surgical team, a very quick convalescence and mobilization can be achieved." The operation itself takes around two hours and the artificial hip joints are normally healed after around six weeks.
