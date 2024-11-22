Hip problems: The crutches are gone after just one operation

Gentle implantation

"In my patients, both hip joints were replaced with artificial joints in just one anesthetic. The minimally invasive surgical technique has made the implantation of an artificial joint replacement gentler overall," assures the doctor. The advantage: thanks to the surgical procedure he has perfected, soft tissue can remain largely untouched. In addition, muscles are no longer severed, but instead the hip joints are penetrated through a natural gap in this tissue. What's more, the further development of modern prosthesis implant designs means that they can be inserted more gently into the bone - including longer durability. "According to current registry data and research results, these artificial walking aids last up to 30 years or even longer," explains the top surgeon from Krems with satisfaction