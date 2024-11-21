New power plant
Verbund invests one billion euros in Kaprun
Big plans for Kaprun: Verbund is expanding the power plant group and investing around one billion euros over the next few years. With the new Schaufelberg pumped storage power plant, the location will be further expanded to become Austria's green battery.
The new Schaufelberg pumped storage power plant with a capacity of 480 megawatts is being built completely underground. It is an important contribution to being able to better balance out increasing energy peaks in the grid caused by the rising share of renewable sources. "We are expanding the existing infrastructure and can therefore use the entire plant even more efficiently," says Tanja Janisch-Breuer, Plant Group Manager in Kaprun.
A cavern is planned, which will be located around 900 meters underground in the area of the middle station of the Maiskogel lift. A new 8.5-kilometer-long headrace tunnel will be built from the Limberg valve chamber to the Maiskogel. Water will flow there for the main stage and the extension.
We are in the middle of an energy transition. In the current situation, the investment in Kaprun is to be welcomed.
Domenik David (SPÖ), Bürgermeister von Kaprun
The only above-ground point: an equalization basin with a capacity of up to 1.8 million cubic metres of water is being built right next to the Tauern substation in Kottingeinödne. Three landowners in the municipality of Piesendorf are affected. The additional power will be fed directly into the high-voltage grid there. "No new overhead lines are necessary," says project manager Thomas Etzer.
Equalizing basin good for water habitat
The approximately 18-hectare basin will also benefit the Kapruner Ache as a habitat, as there will no longer be a huge surge of water when the power plant is in operation. All of the excess water currently flows irregularly into the river. "The fish don't like that either," says ecologist Regina Petz. The Ache, which runs in a canal, is to become home to more fish, algae and other small creatures in future. In the event of flooding, water from the Salzach can also be pumped into the basin.
One reason for the expansion is that the water usage rights in Kaprun expire in 2029 and need to be renewed now. "We are at the beginning of the official process," says project manager Thomas Etzer. If everything goes according to plan, the documents should be submitted in mid-2025. The new power plant could then be connected to the grid in 2030. The group will then supply a total of 1860 megawatts of electricity.
