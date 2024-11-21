Verbund invests one billion euros in Kaprun

Equalizing basin good for water habitat

The approximately 18-hectare basin will also benefit the Kapruner Ache as a habitat, as there will no longer be a huge surge of water when the power plant is in operation. All of the excess water currently flows irregularly into the river. "The fish don't like that either," says ecologist Regina Petz. The Ache, which runs in a canal, is to become home to more fish, algae and other small creatures in future. In the event of flooding, water from the Salzach can also be pumped into the basin.