Entry problems for Tsunoda before the GP in Las Vegas

Formula 1 stars are recognized all over the world - this theory is obviously not entirely true, or there were other reasons why Tsunoda's patience was put to the test when entering the USA. He was pulled out at the airport, reported Tsunoda at the Grand Prix in Las Vegas, who then had to face tedious discussions. "They didn't allow me to take anyone in or call anyone," he explained. "I also wanted to call the team or maybe Formula 1 so they could help me. But you can't do anything in that room," said Tsunoda, who didn't know what the problem was. "I did the visas and everything and last time everything went smoothly too. It was a bit strange that I was stopped."