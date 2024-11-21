"Very unpleasant"
Entry problems for Tsunoda before the GP in Las Vegas
Yuki Tsunoda had to contend with entry problems before the GP in Las Vegas. Only after "lengthy discussions" was he allowed to enter the USA.
Formula 1 stars are recognized all over the world - this theory is obviously not entirely true, or there were other reasons why Tsunoda's patience was put to the test when entering the USA. He was pulled out at the airport, reported Tsunoda at the Grand Prix in Las Vegas, who then had to face tedious discussions. "They didn't allow me to take anyone in or call anyone," he explained. "I also wanted to call the team or maybe Formula 1 so they could help me. But you can't do anything in that room," said Tsunoda, who didn't know what the problem was. "I did the visas and everything and last time everything went smoothly too. It was a bit strange that I was stopped."
I was even questioned about my income and everything. It was very uncomfortable. I felt like I couldn't say anything because it would get me into more trouble.
"They almost sent me home"
In fact, the Racing Bulls driver had no problems with his visa in either Miami or Austin. The Japanese rider also said that he felt under a lot of pressure from the officials. "Fortunately, they let me in after a few discussions. Well, it was actually a lot of discussions. They almost sent me home. But everything is fine now and I'm here."
The whole procedure took two to three hours, says Tsunoda. "Maybe I didn't look like a Formula 1 driver, I was wearing pyjamas. I was even questioned about my income and everything. It was very uncomfortable. I felt like I couldn't say anything because it would get me into even more trouble. I hope that everything has been cleared up now."
