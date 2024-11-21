Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Very unpleasant"

Entry problems for Tsunoda before the GP in Las Vegas

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 10:59

Yuki Tsunoda had to contend with entry problems before the GP in Las Vegas. Only after "lengthy discussions" was he allowed to enter the USA.

0 Kommentare

Formula 1 stars are recognized all over the world - this theory is obviously not entirely true, or there were other reasons why Tsunoda's patience was put to the test when entering the USA. He was pulled out at the airport, reported Tsunoda at the Grand Prix in Las Vegas, who then had to face tedious discussions. "They didn't allow me to take anyone in or call anyone," he explained. "I also wanted to call the team or maybe Formula 1 so they could help me. But you can't do anything in that room," said Tsunoda, who didn't know what the problem was. "I did the visas and everything and last time everything went smoothly too. It was a bit strange that I was stopped."

Zitat Icon

I was even questioned about my income and everything. It was very uncomfortable. I felt like I couldn't say anything because it would get me into more trouble.

Yuki Tsunoda berichtet über Einreiseprobleme in den USA


"They almost sent me home"
In fact, the Racing Bulls driver had no problems with his visa in either Miami or Austin. The Japanese rider also said that he felt under a lot of pressure from the officials. "Fortunately, they let me in after a few discussions. Well, it was actually a lot of discussions. They almost sent me home. But everything is fine now and I'm here."

The whole procedure took two to three hours, says Tsunoda. "Maybe I didn't look like a Formula 1 driver, I was wearing pyjamas. I was even questioned about my income and everything. It was very uncomfortable. I felt like I couldn't say anything because it would get me into even more trouble. I hope that everything has been cleared up now."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf