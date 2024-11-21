Vorteilswelt
Before the Las Vegas race

Norris: “Can survive this, but I’m all alone”

Nachrichten
21.11.2024 09:32

Ahead of the Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas, McLaren driver Lando Norris has shown himself to be combative despite his slim title chances. Although he is under no illusions, the Briton emphasizes that he can keep his hopes of the world championship crown alive in the USA: "I can survive this, but I'm all alone". 

After the race weekend in Brazil, the great McLaren hopes have actually already been dashed. There are still three races to go in the current Formula 1 season. The first is this weekend in Las Vegas. "The door is almost closed," Norris is under no illusions, because: "It's more or less the case that I have to win three races and Max can't finish three times. 

Brazil and its battle in the rain put a supposedly abrupt end to the recent World Championship battle between Norris and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. "I was pretty down for a week afterwards. It's tough when you hope for so long and then it all comes crashing down so suddenly," explained the McLaren driver. 

A challenge for the future
And yet the Briton is still fighting. Step by step, he now wants to give his all. First of all, he wants to keep his theoretical chances alive in Las Vegas. "I'm probably in chess. I can survive, but I'm all alone. And Max has all his pieces ready to attack me." Norris has to score at least three more championship points than the Dutchman, otherwise the title will be wrapped up early. 

Lando Norris (left) and Max Verstappen could continue to duel for the world championship title.
Lando Norris (left) and Max Verstappen could continue to duel for the world championship title.
Regardless of how the weekend and the season end, Norris feels ready for a world championship title. "I have what it takes to compete for the world championship. I'll take that belief into next year. At the beginning, I wasn't ready for the fight against Max. But now I am," said the 25-year-old combatively. 

