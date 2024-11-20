Champions League gala
Red Bull Salzburg sweeps Lahti off the ice
Red Bull Salzburg has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions Hockey League just like six years ago. Austria's ice hockey champions won the round of 16 second leg against Lahti Pelicans 5:0 (1:0,1:0,3:0) on Wednesday, advancing with a gala performance after the 2:1 away win in the first leg.
In the quarter-finals, the Ice Bulls will face the previous round winners Färjestad Karlstad. The Swedes beat Tappara Tampere from Finland after overtime.
Troy Bourke, the scorer of the winning goal in the first leg, laid the foundation for the success with a short-handed goal (4th). Salzburg's league top scorer stole the puck from a defender in the build-up play. Oliver David's team dominated the 12th-placed team in the Finnish top league and had several chances to extend their lead early on.
Exhibition game and Tolvanen shutout
The already well-deserved 2:0 was scored in the middle of the game. Lucas Thaler scored from behind the goal with a shot on the goalie's back (30'). They also survived a critical phase before the end of the middle third - Salzburg were lucky with a shot at the bar while 3:5 short-handed. Philipp Krenig made it 3:0 (42') and the rest was a showcase. Mario Huber (49) and Peter Schneider (57) rounded off the Salzburg party in the well-attended Volksgarten.
Atte Tolvanen had a surprisingly quiet evening in goal on his fourth competitive appearance in a week. When he was needed, however, the Finn was on hand and was even able to celebrate a shutout against his compatriots.
