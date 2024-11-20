Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Champions League gala

Red Bull Salzburg sweeps Lahti off the ice

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 22:55

Red Bull Salzburg has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions Hockey League just like six years ago. Austria's ice hockey champions won the round of 16 second leg against Lahti Pelicans 5:0 (1:0,1:0,3:0) on Wednesday, advancing with a gala performance after the 2:1 away win in the first leg.

0 Kommentare

In the quarter-finals, the Ice Bulls will face the previous round winners Färjestad Karlstad. The Swedes beat Tappara Tampere from Finland after overtime.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Troy Bourke, the scorer of the winning goal in the first leg, laid the foundation for the success with a short-handed goal (4th). Salzburg's league top scorer stole the puck from a defender in the build-up play. Oliver David's team dominated the 12th-placed team in the Finnish top league and had several chances to extend their lead early on.

Exhibition game and Tolvanen shutout
The already well-deserved 2:0 was scored in the middle of the game. Lucas Thaler scored from behind the goal with a shot on the goalie's back (30'). They also survived a critical phase before the end of the middle third - Salzburg were lucky with a shot at the bar while 3:5 short-handed. Philipp Krenig made it 3:0 (42') and the rest was a showcase. Mario Huber (49) and Peter Schneider (57) rounded off the Salzburg party in the well-attended Volksgarten.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

Atte Tolvanen had a surprisingly quiet evening in goal on his fourth competitive appearance in a week. When he was needed, however, the Finn was on hand and was even able to celebrate a shutout against his compatriots.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf