New traffic regulations
Attention, vacationers! Now tougher penalties in Italy
If you want to go on vacation in Italy, you will have to comply with stricter traffic regulations in future. The Senate in Rome passed the reform of the road traffic regulations on Wednesday. The penalties for traffic offenders have been drastically increased.
The new traffic regulations by Italy's right-wing minister Matteo Salvini were approved with 83 votes in favor, 47 against and one abstention. The Chamber of Deputies had already given the green light in April, meaning that the new regulation can come into force immediately.
Cell phone driving: penalties tripled!
This provides for far-reaching changes, including a crackdown on drivers who use cell phones or are driving under the influence of drugs. The penalties for drivers who talk on the phone or chat at the wheel will be tripled.
Drivers caught using a smartphone will now face fines of up to 1000 euros. In the event of a repeat offense, the fine increases to 1,400 euros and the driver's license can be revoked for up to three months, and eight to ten points will be deducted from the driver's license.
Stricter rules also for drink driving
The duration of the driving license suspension is doubled if the use of a cell phone has caused an accident. The rules have also been tightened for driving under the influence of alcohol. Anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs will have their license revoked for three years.
Higher penalties for exceeding the speed limit
Anyone who exceeds the speed limit by more than 10 km/h will be fined between 173 euros and 694 euros. If the offense is committed within a built-up area and at least twice within a year, the fine increases to between 220 and 880 euros and the driver's license is confiscated for 15 to 30 days.
Fight against animal abandonment
Driving licenses will be revoked for six months to a year for people who abandon animals on the road. There is also the threat of up to seven years in prison if this causes an accident resulting in death or injury. A license plate, helmet and insurance requirement will be introduced for e-scooters.
New rules for new drivers
The driving ban for "powerful" vehicles will be extended from one to three years for new drivers. They are not allowed to drive vehicles with a power of more than 75 kW/t and cars with a maximum power of 105 kW/t. However, the power limit has been softened somewhat. Under the current law, the limit is 55 kW/t for motor vehicles in general and 70 kW/t for passenger cars.
