Attention, vacationers! Now tougher penalties in Italy

New rules for new drivers

The driving ban for "powerful" vehicles will be extended from one to three years for new drivers. They are not allowed to drive vehicles with a power of more than 75 kW/t and cars with a maximum power of 105 kW/t. However, the power limit has been softened somewhat. Under the current law, the limit is 55 kW/t for motor vehicles in general and 70 kW/t for passenger cars.