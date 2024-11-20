How do the SPÖ and ÖVP fit together, Mr. Nehammer?

Nehammer: Yes, Andreas Babler once used this term during the election campaign. Herbert Kickl has shown through his actions over the years that he has a different understanding of democracy. He did not take responsibility in times of crisis - on the contrary, he stirred up fear. In the exploratory talks, which incidentally lasted no longer than 2019, we very quickly came to the question of the current problems. There is a great deal of agreement with the SPÖ and NEOS on the definition of the problem. However, it is important to me that we take the voters of the FPÖ and the issues that concern them seriously and take them into account in the negotiations. No one will be left behind.