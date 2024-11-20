Chancellor in an interview
How do the SPÖ and ÖVP fit together, Mr. Nehammer?
In an interview with "Krone", Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer calls for a brake on spending. In addition, there should be no new taxes under his leadership. How does that fit in with a Babler-SPÖ?
In the first two weeks of January, the "candy coalition" of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS should be in place - that is Chancellor Nehammer's plan. He explains how he envisages this in the "Krone" interview.
"Krone": Andreas Babler has described you as the "gravedigger of the political center". Why do you overlook Babler's disparagement, but not Herbert Kickl's?
Nehammer: Yes, Andreas Babler once used this term during the election campaign. Herbert Kickl has shown through his actions over the years that he has a different understanding of democracy. He did not take responsibility in times of crisis - on the contrary, he stirred up fear. In the exploratory talks, which incidentally lasted no longer than 2019, we very quickly came to the question of the current problems. There is a great deal of agreement with the SPÖ and NEOS on the definition of the problem. However, it is important to me that we take the voters of the FPÖ and the issues that concern them seriously and take them into account in the negotiations. No one will be left behind.
However, the solutions are still very different. Babler wants new revenue, i.e. taxes, while the ÖVP does not. Can the immense budget gap of 15 billion euros by 2028 be managed without new taxes?
The first thing to do now is to clarify the figures. As was the case last year, the forecasts are once again very different. I would like to move in the direction of a spending brake. That will be the decisive momentum in the coalition negotiations. Yes, we need to spend money more economically, but not save money. Every departmental budget must be renegotiated and rethought. But a change of system - with less direct funding and more tax credits and guarantees - also holds enormous potential. There are many things that can be done before thinking about new taxes. Everything we decide must reach people more quickly, more simply and more clearly.
Are you sticking to your guns that there will be no wealth taxes?
We do have wealth-related taxes. I have not changed my mind about a wealth tax. I am therefore sticking to my word.
What do you think the chances of the first three-party coalition are?
If everyone makes an effort, the chances of a coalition are 50:50.
Electricity prices are set to rise again at the beginning of the year. Shouldn't the electricity cost brake be extended?
Experts advise against extending the brake. Why? Because it keeps prices artificially high. It is no longer as necessary as it was months ago, but it is a huge burden on the budget. For me, the stabilization of electricity grid costs is essential. We need answers to this in the long term.
