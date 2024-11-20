Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Chancellor in an interview

How do the SPÖ and ÖVP fit together, Mr. Nehammer?

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 21:05

In an interview with "Krone", Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer calls for a brake on spending. In addition, there should be no new taxes under his leadership. How does that fit in with a Babler-SPÖ?

0 Kommentare

In the first two weeks of January, the "candy coalition" of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS should be in place - that is Chancellor Nehammer's plan. He explains how he envisages this in the "Krone" interview.

"Krone": Andreas Babler has described you as the "gravedigger of the political center". Why do you overlook Babler's disparagement, but not Herbert Kickl's?

Nehammer: Yes, Andreas Babler once used this term during the election campaign. Herbert Kickl has shown through his actions over the years that he has a different understanding of democracy. He did not take responsibility in times of crisis - on the contrary, he stirred up fear. In the exploratory talks, which incidentally lasted no longer than 2019, we very quickly came to the question of the current problems. There is a great deal of agreement with the SPÖ and NEOS on the definition of the problem. However, it is important to me that we take the voters of the FPÖ and the issues that concern them seriously and take them into account in the negotiations. No one will be left behind.

However, the solutions are still very different. Babler wants new revenue, i.e. taxes, while the ÖVP does not. Can the immense budget gap of 15 billion euros by 2028 be managed without new taxes?

The first thing to do now is to clarify the figures. As was the case last year, the forecasts are once again very different. I would like to move in the direction of a spending brake. That will be the decisive momentum in the coalition negotiations. Yes, we need to spend money more economically, but not save money. Every departmental budget must be renegotiated and rethought. But a change of system - with less direct funding and more tax credits and guarantees - also holds enormous potential. There are many things that can be done before thinking about new taxes. Everything we decide must reach people more quickly, more simply and more clearly.

Are you sticking to your guns that there will be no wealth taxes?

We do have wealth-related taxes. I have not changed my mind about a wealth tax. I am therefore sticking to my word.

What do you think the chances of the first three-party coalition are?

If everyone makes an effort, the chances of a coalition are 50:50.

Electricity prices are set to rise again at the beginning of the year. Shouldn't the electricity cost brake be extended?

Experts advise against extending the brake. Why? Because it keeps prices artificially high. It is no longer as necessary as it was months ago, but it is a huge burden on the budget. For me, the stabilization of electricity grid costs is essential. We need answers to this in the long term.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf