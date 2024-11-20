Vorteilswelt
Lots of money in the game

Lottery provider raffles off an extra 1 million euros 100 times

20.11.2024 20:32

The EuroMillions multi-state lottery is known for its enormous prizes. In addition to the already enormous 189 million euros on Friday, 100 more players now have the chance to become millionaires.

The lottery provider has already made numerous people millionaires, and in the draw on Friday, November 22, 2024, they will be joined by at least 100 more winners, as Austrian Lotteries writes in a press release.

In this "extraordinary round", not only will the usual jackpot be up for grabs - €189 million after all - but an additional €1 million will be raffled off 100 times among all picks submitted in the participating countries.

You can still join in the betting
"Shower of Millionaires" is the name of the promotion in which all EuroMillions players automatically participate. A combination of letters and numbers is printed on the EuroMillions receipt. Each number is only issued once. The closing date is Friday, November 22 at 6:30 pm.

Become a multi-millionaire with one bet
In EuroMillions, players across Europe bet on five numbers out of 50 - they have to choose two "star numbers" out of 12 to win the jackpot. The draws take place twice a week and the prizes can range from millions to a guaranteed minimum jackpot of €17 million, which can grow up to €240 million.

Chances of winning are usually extremely low
Lottery games carry the risk of people having unrealistic hopes of getting rich quick, even though the odds of winning are extremely low - the top prize, for example, has a chance of winning around 1 in 139 million.

Those who play regularly should be aware that lotteries are more entertainment than a reliable source of income and should only be played with money they can afford to lose.

