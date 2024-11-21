Risk of confusion is now causing KTM Fahrrad grief

Completely independent and autonomous since 1992

This is because KTM Fahrrad GmbH is also suffering from the widely discussed problems at its namesake. "Again and again, KTM Fahrrad GmbH is wrongly associated with the current, unfortunately very negative reports about Pierer Mobility AG and the associated KTM AG," regrets the bicycle manufacturer, which has been a completely independent and autonomous company since 1992, has been owned by Carol Urkauf-Chen since then and is now managed by Johanna Grabner-Urkauf and Stefan Limbrunner.