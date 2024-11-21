Due to crisis at Pierer
Risk of confusion is now causing KTM Fahrrad grief
Their company headquarters and most important production sites are in Mattighofen, and there are also similarities in the company names - and this is now causing KTM Fahrrad GmbH some grief. Because the bike manufacturer was in need of an explanation due to the problems at Pierer Mobility AG, which specializes primarily in motorcycles, it has now gone on the offensive.
A far-reaching restructuring has become necessary; a three-digit million sum is needed to secure liquidity at KTM AG; as a result, 300 workers will be let go, and an as yet undefined cut in the number of employees will also be made.
Production in Mattighofen will come to a complete standstill in January and February; the shutdown will also lead to a reduction in salaries and employees will take a week's vacation. The developments at Pierer Mobility AG have triggered a wave of uncertainty in recent days, and not just among the motorcycle manufacturer's workforce.
Since 1992, every bicycle and e-bike of the KTM brand has come exclusively from KTM Fahrrad GmbH and not at all from KTM AG (or Pierer Mobility AG).
Completely independent and autonomous since 1992
This is because KTM Fahrrad GmbH is also suffering from the widely discussed problems at its namesake. "Again and again, KTM Fahrrad GmbH is wrongly associated with the current, unfortunately very negative reports about Pierer Mobility AG and the associated KTM AG," regrets the bicycle manufacturer, which has been a completely independent and autonomous company since 1992, has been owned by Carol Urkauf-Chen since then and is now managed by Johanna Grabner-Urkauf and Stefan Limbrunner.
"KTM Fahrrad GmbH is a financially sound company based in Mattighofen. Our bicycles and electric bikes offer excellent value for money," they never tire of emphasizing. In addition to the name parallels, the danger of confusion is fueled by Pierer Mobility AG's involvement in the e-bike sector, which is now partly responsible for the difficult situation.
