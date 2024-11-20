Number one in the world
Historic! Marach also takes off as a coach
Oliver Marach was beaming from ear to ear at the ATP Finals in Turin. And quite rightly so. The former tennis ace is now also enjoying great success as a coach. His former doubles partner Mate Pavic, whom the Graz native has been coaching on the ATP Tour since last year, was honored as number one in Italy.
Marach had not been able to live without the tour for long. The now 44-year-old only ended his successful doubles career in 2022. He had already returned to the tour the previous year. The Styrian became part of the coaching team of Mate Pavic, who had fallen into "no man's land" in the rankings. With Marach at his side, things took off again for the Croatian. This was followed by tournament victories in Hong Kong, Geneva, the French Open and Cincinnati. The crowning glory now came in Turin with the number one ranking.
That has never happened before in tennis history. In 2018, I won the Australian Open with Mate and ended the year as number one. Now we're back together again and Mate will spend the winter as number one again.
Ex-Tennis-Ass Oliver Marach
"That's never happened before in tennis history. In 2018, I won the Australian Open with Mate and ended the year as number one. Now we're back together and Mate, who is currently playing doubles with Salvadoran Marcelo Arevalo, is back at number one for the winter. It is unique that a former doubles team has become a successful team of coaches and players," says Marach proudly.
Oli" takes his role as coach more than seriously. In April, the Styrian, who lives in Panama, was therefore briefly on home leave when he went to his trusted doctor in Germany. Oli had not taken his ageing body into consideration during training with Pavic and promptly suffered a torn hip joint.
The most successful Styrian doubles player in history never gets bored. After his career, he opened a physiotherapy practice in Panama and is also an investor in the booming padel tennis sector. He also gives tennis lessons to well-heeled amateur players. "But at the moment I'm enjoying time with my family, and I'll be back at it again at the end of the year." So life out of a suitcase continues for the Styrian even after his professional years.
