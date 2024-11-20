Historic! Marach also takes off as a coach

Marach had not been able to live without the tour for long. The now 44-year-old only ended his successful doubles career in 2022. He had already returned to the tour the previous year. The Styrian became part of the coaching team of Mate Pavic, who had fallen into "no man's land" in the rankings. With Marach at his side, things took off again for the Croatian. This was followed by tournament victories in Hong Kong, Geneva, the French Open and Cincinnati. The crowning glory now came in Turin with the number one ranking.