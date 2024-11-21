“The most difficult times are still ahead of us”

Impact on planned projects

The great uncertainty clearly has an impact on the planning of projects in the village. "For example, we have to postpone our new recycling center again," says the mayor. A new municipal office building has also been postponed indefinitely. On the one hand, the politicians have not yet decided on a location where it should be built, and on the other, "the project is not a priority at the moment because there is no more money for it," says Kreer. After all, the new building would cost 20 million euros.