Will Vonn still be racing in the World Cup this year?

The Olympic downhill champion is currently training in Copper Mountain, on December 14 and 15 she wants to start as a forerunner in the World Cup races in Beaver Creek at home. And just one week later, she will be competing for World Cup points in St. Moritz. The US team has made provisions for this and applied for a wild card. If Vonn does not make it to St. Moritz, she could start in Cortina d'Ampezzo in January. This is where the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held. Another goal for the 40-year-old four-time overall World Cup winner.