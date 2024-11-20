Applying for a wildcard
Will Vonn still be racing in the World Cup this year?
Will Lindsey Vonn still be racing in the World Cup this year? The US team has now taken the first steps and applied for a wildcard for the Super-G races in St. Moritz (December 21/22). This has been confirmed by the FIS World Federation.
The Olympic downhill champion is currently training in Copper Mountain, on December 14 and 15 she wants to start as a forerunner in the World Cup races in Beaver Creek at home. And just one week later, she will be competing for World Cup points in St. Moritz. The US team has made provisions for this and applied for a wild card. If Vonn does not make it to St. Moritz, she could start in Cortina d'Ampezzo in January. This is where the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held. Another goal for the 40-year-old four-time overall World Cup winner.
FIS race as an endurance test
In contrast to Marcel Hirscher, who benefited from the "celebrity bonus" and was allowed to start immediately in the technical disciplines with a wild card, Vonn has to keep her FIS points per speed discipline below 80. Vonn will therefore now compete in smaller FIS races in North America. The starts there would also be the first endurance tests for her artificial knee joint.
"Is she trying to kill herself?"
The ambitious plan to return to the big World Cup stage has been heavily criticized by many experts. "Is she trying to kill herself?" asked Michaela Dorfmeister, double Olympic champion from 2006, in the "NÖN" newspaper and emphasized: "I think it's extremely dangerous. This is top-class sport and not a fun event." She recommended Vonn: "She should see a psychologist. Her thirst for recognition is probably huge."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
