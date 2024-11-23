Vorteilswelt
The "Krone" Lower Austria column

The little messenger doesn’t make an Advent wreath

23.11.2024 05:45

How I make the four Sundays in December atmospheric without a traditional Advent wreath. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.

It's hard to imagine our pre-Christmas season without the Advent wreath. Why do we light four candles every year? And how can this Christian tradition be creatively modified?

I take a look at the history and symbolism and venture into modern ideas: The history of the Advent wreath goes back to 1839 - or so I'm told. A Protestant theologian invented it to shorten the waiting time for children until Christmas. Back then, the wreath consisted of a wagon wheel with 24 candles - four large ones for Sundays and small ones for weekdays. Today, the four candles represent the four Sundays of Advent, which bring us closer to Christmas. Their light symbolizes hope and joy. And it is not only in Christianity that there are traditions of light: Judaism celebrates Hanukkah, the festival of lights. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, stands for the triumph of good over evil.

If you like to get creative with your Advent wreath like I do, you can deviate from the classic form. A tray with twigs or labeled candles look modern. In addition to fir, pine, thujas or mistletoe branches are also suitable, along with cones or dried orange slices. Screw-top jars filled with candles or paper Advent wreaths made from origami stars are also an alternative. But whether classic or modern: the Advent wreath brings light and contemplation to the Advent season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

