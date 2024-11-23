The little messenger doesn’t make an Advent wreath

I take a look at the history and symbolism and venture into modern ideas: The history of the Advent wreath goes back to 1839 - or so I'm told. A Protestant theologian invented it to shorten the waiting time for children until Christmas. Back then, the wreath consisted of a wagon wheel with 24 candles - four large ones for Sundays and small ones for weekdays. Today, the four candles represent the four Sundays of Advent, which bring us closer to Christmas. Their light symbolizes hope and joy. And it is not only in Christianity that there are traditions of light: Judaism celebrates Hanukkah, the festival of lights. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, stands for the triumph of good over evil.