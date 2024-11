Cyberbullying is getting out of hand, according to Rat auf Draht

Why is bullying happening? One reason that is very often mentioned is revenge. "Bullying is often based on real conflicts. Bullying serves as a form of retaliation, especially if the young people feel safe in the anonymous space of the internet," says Christine Piriwe, advisor at the emergency number 147. Peer pressure and the fear of being excluded from the group also play a role: many young people adapt to the group in order to avoid being excluded or becoming a victim themselves.