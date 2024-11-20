Schnöll replaces veteran in Brussels from 2025

"Efficient for Salzburg in the EU"

Schausberger's successor Stefan Schnöll emphasizes the importance of the committee in terms of subsidiarity and wants to focus strongly on securing Salzburg's competitiveness. "In the Committee of the Regions, I am following in the footsteps of a convinced European and fervent advocate of the cause of the regions, who has worked tirelessly for our country in Brussels. We all owe Franz Schausberger our thanks for this commitment. Thanks to the well-coordinated team with Brigitta Pallauf as deputy and our EU liaison office in Brussels, the handover of responsibility will be smooth. We will be able to continue to efficiently represent and further develop Salzburg's position as an EU region," says Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll, outlining his approach as a future CoR member.