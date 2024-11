Chase: 18-year-old fled from the police

At monkey speed towards Laßnitzhöhe

The driver sped away from the police in the direction of Laßnitzhöhe at a speed that was sometimes very excessive. The vehicle could only be stopped after several minutes. During the check, it turned out that the driver from the Graz-Umgebung district did not have a driver's license - but a breathalyzer test was negative. According to his own statements, he fled for fear of official consequences. He received several charges for the dangerous action.