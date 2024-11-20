Because Spain loses
Tearful farewell! Nadal’s career is over
No happy ending to his career: tennis star Rafael Nadal has lost the last match of his unique career in Spain's Davis Cup quarter-final duel with the Netherlands.
The 38-year-old lost 4:6 and 4:6 to Botic van de Zandschulp on Tuesday in Malaga despite a frenetic crowd. Carlos Alcaraz equalized with a 7:6(0), 6:3 victory over Tallon Griekspoor, but the subsequent doubles match went to the Dutch. Nadal's professional career is now over.
"It feels like that was my last professional singles match," Nadal said after his first appearance at his farewell tournament. He was proved right. Spain's elimination marks the end of the career of one of the most successful players in tennis history. Nadal can look back on 22 Grand Slam titles and 36 Masters 1000 triumphs; with 14 triumphs at Roland Garros, the Majorcan is the record French Open winner. He has won all the major tournaments in the tennis world.
Nadal loses opening singles
The first shouts of "Rafa, Rafa" echoed through the arena before he had even stepped onto the center court in the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena. Deafening cheers erupted when the Majorcan was introduced, Nadal was already visibly struggling with his emotions at this point. The Spanish tennis legend's eyes grew moist as the national anthem played.
In the first set, neither Nadal nor Van de Zandschulp showed any weakness until 4:4, when the Dutchman earned two break points and used the second to make it 5:4. He then served out the set without any problems. In the second set, Nadal, who was visibly struggling to match the level of the 80th-ranked player in the world, had to fight in all his service games. The 22-time Grand Slam winner conceded the first and third.
At 1:4, the Majorcan made up a break and then fought his way back to 3:4. However, the former star was then unable to take the service from his opponent and Van de Zandschulp put "Oranje" 1:0 in front. "I went out there, tried to do my best and have fun, play with the right energy and the right attitude, but it just didn't work out," said Nadal.
Alcaraz equalizes in singles and loses doubles
Alcaraz then provided the expected equalizer. The world number three had a few problems against Griekspoor in the first set and was a break behind, but won the set in a tie-break to nil. The favorite remained unchallenged in the second set. "It's an emotional day. It's a very important tournament for me, for everyone here," explained Alcaraz. "I tried to play my best tennis to win. And yes, I did it for Rafa."
In the doubles with Granollers, however, the 21-year-old was beaten by Van de Zandschulp/Wesley Koolhof. The Dutchmen won twice in tie-breaks 7:6(4), 7:6(3).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.