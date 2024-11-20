Illegal gambling sites rip us off online

Austria as a latecomer in Europe

Only Austria will have the old system with a state-protected monopolist, although win2day has been majority-owned by a Czech gambling billionaire via Casinos Austria for years. A tender for several licenses with strict conditions would therefore improve player protection compared to the current large black market, as gambling addicts could be blocked by a common blacklist. In addition, there would also be legal certainty for providers, who are repeatedly faced with lawsuits from failed gamblers who want their lost money back through clever lawyers - often successfully.