Almost every second person wants to save Christmas money

One in ten consider their financial situation to be very good

Those with a high household income, on the other hand, are more likely to spend their money on vacations and travel. The financial situation is considered best if the household income is more than 4,500 euros. Overall, around one in ten people surveyed (11%) consider their current financial situation to be very good, while one in three (33%) still consider it to be fairly good. This mainly includes men, people with a high level of formal education and multi-person households.