“Thought it was a joke when I first called”

Battle of the clichés

As a result, the model athlete from Bad Erlach, who (like NBA star Jakob Pöltl on his visits home) trains at the "OneTribe" gym in Vienna, took part in a three-day audition with 17 other Olympic stars from Paris at the 2400 square meter WWE Performance Center in Orlando. In the end, he, judo vice world champion Shady El Nahas (Kan) and discus thrower Francois Prinsloo (SA) were offered a professional contract. It will be interesting to see which wrestling characters will be developed for the trio in the battle of clichés (good versus evil, fear versus courage, popular versus unpopular).